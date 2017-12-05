× Fatal shooting marks 100th killing this year in Alabama city

BIRMIGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Sunday night shooting marked the 100th homicide this year in Alabama’s largest city.

AL.com reports that two men were shot inside an apartment in the Collegeville neighborhood late Sunday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased victim as 26-year-old Jahbrell Leon Sturgeon.

North Precinct Lt. Shelia Finney says the second man was shot in the head, but his injury is not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

Of the 100 homicides in Birmingham as of Sunday, at least five have been ruled justifiable and not criminal. In all of Jefferson County in 2017, there have been 154 homicides.