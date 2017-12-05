Cold Front Brings Rain Tuesday: What To Expect

Be prepared for a wet, windy, and rather cool Tuesday! Some spotty rain has already arrived during the predawn hours, but the better hit of rain will come from 7AM-5PM.

Rain and embedded thunderstorms will move in right along a strong cold front pushing through today. The front moves in just after sunrise in The Shoals, mid-morning in the Huntsville-Decatur-Athens area, and around lunchtime in Northeast Alabama.

This is going to make a messy morning commute, especially for areas west of I-65 as periods of heavy rain will become likely. Don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder too. There isn’t a widespread storm threat, but we do expect a few isolated storms along the front which could bring in gusty winds (up to 30 mph).

While Tuesday is shaping up to be an unpleasant day outside, we could certainly still use the rain. We’re looking at 1-1.5 inches of rain across the entire Tennessee Valley by Tuesday night.

Since the front will move through early in the day, temperatures will be falling past morning. A high in the 60s will be hit before lunchtime, then temperatures quickly drop into the 50s for the afternoon hours.