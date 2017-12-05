Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele misses award ceremony to interview for Tennessee job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele missed the events for the Broyles Award on Monday and Tuesday, including the presentation of the award, because he was in New York interviewing for the head coaching job at Tennessee, a source confirmed.

AL.com reported Steele was a candidate for the head coaching job at Tennessee last week and a source confirmed he met with Volunteers athletic director Phillip Fulmer on Sunday and interviewed with Tennessee officials in New York on Tuesday.

ESPN reported Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker was also in New York interviewing with Fulmer, who is in town for the National Football Foundation's annual awards and induction of Peyton Manning into the College Football Hall of Fame, for a second time.

