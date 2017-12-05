AL U.S. Senate Candidates utilizing social media to further campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - With only seven days remaining until election day, both candidates are making their final pushes to get the votes. One of the easiest ways to communicate a platform is through social media, an avenue both Roy Moore and Doug Jones have embraced.
We wondered, is this the new norm? Sending everything through social media unfiltered? So we tweeted Redbrick Strategies in Huntsville, A local advertising and marketing company, asking the CEO Trent Willis his thoughts.
Willis says political candidates have been using social media since about 2008, but adds that this could be the first of its kind in Alabama, comparing their approach to that of President Donald Trump.
Willis says that can be helpful and hurtful.
Hurtful because Willis says journalism can take a hit and what you see from the candidates tends to be filtered to appeal to their bases.
But they're not sticking to just Twitter. A new platform for politics is starting to show up-- with candidates now using Snap Chat.