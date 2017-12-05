AL U.S. Senate Candidates utilizing social media to further campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - With only seven days remaining until election day, both candidates are making their final pushes to get the votes. One of the easiest ways to communicate a platform is through social media, an avenue both Roy Moore and Doug Jones have embraced.

We wondered, is this the new norm? Sending everything through social media unfiltered? So we tweeted Redbrick Strategies in Huntsville, A local advertising and marketing company, asking the CEO Trent Willis his thoughts.

Hey @redbrickHSV -- #DougJones and #RoyMoore have been pretty active on social media during their campaigns. Is this the new norm for politicians running for office? — Megan Brantley (@meganlbrantley) December 5, 2017

Willis says political candidates have been using social media since about 2008, but adds that this could be the first of its kind in Alabama, comparing their approach to that of President Donald Trump.

Hello, @meganlbrantley. Thank you for the question! Political candidates have been using social media effectively in national races around 2008. What you're seeing now is more of the @realDonaldTrump approach of appealing directly to a core base. — Red Brick (@RedBrickHSV) December 5, 2017

Willis says that can be helpful and hurtful.

It's helpful to communicate to your base directly, have an unfiltered outlet, and raise small dollar contributions. The hurtful aspects can be viewed from two different perspectives (1/2) — Red Brick (@RedBrickHSV) December 5, 2017

Hurtful because Willis says journalism can take a hit and what you see from the candidates tends to be filtered to appeal to their bases.

But they're not sticking to just Twitter. A new platform for politics is starting to show up-- with candidates now using Snap Chat.