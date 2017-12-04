× WaPo: Woman presents new evidence that Roy Moore dated her when she was 17 and he was 34

Debbie Wesson Gibson, who appeared in the original Washington Post story about accusations of sexual misconduct against Roy Moore, has presented new evidence to the Post that Moore and Gibson dated when she was 17 and Moore was 34.

She makes no allegations of sexual misconduct in that claim; their alleged relationship would not be in violation of Alabama law, then or now.

However, Gibson says she believes Leigh Corfman, who claims Moore undressed her and touched her when she was 14, and Beverly Young Nelson, who claims Moore violently sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Gibson tells the Post when she was getting out Christmas decorations, she found a box that included a scrapbook from her senior year of high school. It included a card that reads “Happy graduation Debbie, I wanted to give you this card myself. I know that you’ll be a success in anything you do. – Roy”

It also includes a page titled “the best times,” which features an entry that says, “Wednesday night, 3-4-81, Roy S. Moore and I went out for the first time. We went out to eat at Catfish Cabin in Albertville. I had a great time.” The word great is underlined twice.

Moore had initially admitted to knowing Gibson in a radio interview with Sean Hannity, but more recently, he has taken to saying at campaign events that he did not know any of the women.

Gibson claims that pushed her over the edge. She told the Post, “He called me a liar . . . Roy Moore made an egregious mistake to attack that one thing — my integrity.”

She says in an interview with the Post, “He did not perpetrate sexual misconduct toward me, nor have I ever claimed that. But I now know for sure that he is a liar.”

As for the other allegations, Gibson says she was initially resistant to believe them. She specifically mentions her reaction to Nelson’s claim of sexual assault, “I just couldn’t imagine him doing something like that, and then when I saw the interview from Beverly and I saw the handwriting in her yearbook, my heart just sank. And when I saw what I knew to be Roy Moore’s handwriting, I just began to sob openly.”

In a video feature produced by the Post, Gibson says, “Leigh if you’re watching, Beverly if you’re watching — I believe both of you.”