United Way of Madison County connects between those in need of help and those who can help

Everyone deserves opportunities to have a good life: a quality education that leads to a stable job, enough income to support a family through retirement, and good health.

That's why United Way's work is focused on the building blocks for a good life: education, helping children and youth achieve their potential-income, promoting financial stability and independence, health, improving people's health. Community impact is less about helping one person at a time and more about changing systems to help all of us.

We are all connected and interdependent. We all win when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, when people are healthy. The United Way's goal is to create long-lasting changes by addressing the underlying causes of these problems.

To LIVE UNITED means to be a part of the change. It takes everyone in the community working together to create a brighter future. United Way of Madison County has been convening partners, community leaders, volunteers and generous corporate and individual donors to identify and fund programs addressing health and human services needs in Madison County Alabama since 1943.

More recently, United Way has utilized local and national data and research to more clearly direct our work and improve lives by creating lasting change. They are developing initiatives seeking more viable and systemic localized solutions to community need to complement the programs that United Way donor investments help fund.

The vision for total Community Impact is something bigger than any one program or organization can accomplish on its own. United Way of Madison County has targeted outcomes in each impact area (education, income, and health) and to see these outcomes met, dozens of community volunteers evaluate and choose partner programs who are working diligently toward those outcomes right here in Madison County.

Beyond those who receive support from United Way via funding, they are convening the community through volunteer support, advocacy and partnerships to make this sort of revolutionary change possible.

United Way of Madison County's vision is the be the connecter between those in need and those who can help.

They wish for a stronger healthier Madison County, with more opportunities and fewer barriers/obstacles to success for individuals and families and includes the following: