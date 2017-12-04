Spot Santa making a house call on Archered Way in New Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

This home at 148 Archered Way in New Market was submitted by Dustin and Heather Williams of New Market.

LED lights line the roof, windows, and driveway and there are also lighted wreaths on all windows and arches over the driveway. You might even be able to spot Santa making a house call!

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.