One Hundred Percent: rain is coming, and so is the colder weather

Tuesday is a soaker, then it gets colder

One hundred percent chance: it’s finally going to rain Tuesday, and it’s going to rain a lot. A strong cold front moving into the region keeps the breeze blowing this evening and tonight; that keeps the temperature up well above December’s normal chill! Expect lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s with scattered showers developing overnight.

Heavier rain moves in Tuesday morning as early as sunrise in The Shoals, mid-morning in the Huntsville-Decatur-Athens area, and around lunchtime in Northeast Alabama. Some scattered showers pass through now and then, but the main band of rain will be a slow-moving, persistent soaking dropping around one to two inches of rain in a roughly three-hour period. It gets colder as the rain moves out! Expect Tuesday’s high to occur ahead of the rain (in the morning); temperatures drop into the mid-50s by early afternoon.

Turning colder quickly: The past six days’ averaged 7.7ºF above ‘average.’ Tuesday’s cold front flips the script on the warmth, and the next 10 days look to be somewhere around 5ºF to 10ºF below average over-all. Some days will be chilly and some downright cold!

Who said ‘snow?’ Yes, there’s a chance of some snow. No, it probably won’t add up to much at all for most of us. This first push of cold air brings rain, and then it gets fairly cold for early December. Another surge of cold air Thursday and Friday gets it colder, and yet another surge comes Saturday with what we call a ‘clipper’ system. Clippers ride the boundary between the chilly and and the true Arctic air; since that line will be close to us on Saturday, there’s a chance of some snow showers.

It would be surprising for Huntsville or Decatur to have any accumulation at all; however, it would NOT be surprising to see some localized enhancements in the more rugged terrain in Northeast Alabama where some minor accumulation does occur by Saturday afternoon. There’s not much moisture available for a big snow, but some flakes in the area sure look possible. This is something we’ll watch and keep you posted on through the end of the week!

Jason

