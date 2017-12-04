Madison County woman spreads holiday cheer on lawnmower decorated as Santa’s sleigh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Someone that wears black boots, a red coat, gloves, and goes around saying "Ho, Ho, Ho Merry Christmas" can usually only mean one person - Santa Claus.

In this case, it's Ruth Ann Tucker. She is just a jolly person looking to spread a little holiday cheer. "You know in this world today there is so much bad out there. We don`t really get to smile a lot and be thankful for what we have," Tucker explained.

So Tucker decided she had to design a sleigh of her own. "I just have this little creative thing about me. I love to decorate and create. This sleigh just came out of my head. I didn't have a blueprint," Tucker explained.

It only took her a week to build the sleigh but putting on the decorations that took longer. "I probably spent a month working on it you know. I designed to where it will come apart and collapse, so we can store it," Tucker said.

The sleigh doesn't just sit there, it moves. "My husband just put the brackets on it to mount it to the zero turn so we could drive it," Tucker said.

The riding lawnmower is disguised as Santa's sleigh and the kids love taking a ride on it. "It really opens your heart up to what Christmas is all about," Tucker said.

She said this a way for her to give back to the community she`s loved for the nine years. "You know we are going to miss the neighborhood. We are getting ready to retire, so we are downsizing."

So before she rides out to the country to retire with her husband she is giving her community a month long Christmas present.

The present is becoming Santa and spreading a little holiday cheer. Ruth Ann Tucker is a member of "The Lost and Found Pets of Huntsville/Madison County". She will be driving the sleigh as apart of the groups float in The Huntsville Christmas Parade on Tuesday.