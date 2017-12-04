Last year’s float may have gone up in flames, but this group won’t let that rain on this year’s parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Imagine getting in the Christmas spirit, building a float for the Christmas parade, and then watching it all go up in flames.

Well, that happened here in Huntsville last year.

This was the scene last year when the Lost and Found Pets of Huntsville and Madison County float caught on fire on the way to the Huntsville Christmas parade.

This year they're going to try it again.

The creator of the Facebook group, Jeananne Jackson says it was devastating last year to see all of their hard work go up in flames, but despite the fire, they were able to make it to the parade. This year they're just as excited. Jackson says because this is the only time of year she's able to advertise her organization.

We caught up with her the day before the parade and as she couldn't help but think about what happened last year. "We were driving north on the Parkway on the way to the parade and I was following behind my husband and all of a sudden I noticed smoke coming from the front of the float."

All of their hard work went up in flames. "Everything pretty much burned to the ground," Jackson recalled. "I got my tools off and we got a few things of it that we could use to try to throw together another float and get to parade."

Jackson said they refused to let the fire rain on their parade because they wanted and needed to be at the parade. "We need more members to join our site to help reunite lost and found pets and the only way we are going to get them there is with advertising. We don't have any money."

With help of donations and with some of Jackson's own money, the organization is ready for 2017's parade.

We got a sneak peek of what the float will look like this Tuesday. This year's theme is Christmas Carols and they've chosen three classics. Frosty the Snowman, Ruldolph the Red Nose Reindeer, and a winter wonderland.

"We have a lot of lighted pets that will be decorated like Rudolph. We will have characters dressed up."

There are few things Jackson says they are leaving off the float this year. "There will never be straw or hay or really anything that can catch fire."

Jackson says to her the holiday season is about helping people out, which is what her organization does. She's hoping this year's float will encourage more people to join her group.