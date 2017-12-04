John Meredith: “Mr. Trump’s endorsement is enough to get Moore over the top”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For the first time in the Alabama Senate Special Election, President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Roy Moore.

So, with a week until voters go to the polls, will that have an impact on undecided voters?

WHNT News 19's Political Analyst John Meredith, a longtime Capitol Hill lobbyist and political insider, says yes.

Like most political news stories in 2017, news broke on the Alabama Senate race with a tweet from the President.

Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders...& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Meredith says this is the most significant development in the race since the allegations against Moore first surfaced.

"This is Trump country," says Meredith. “It is a significant event within the Republican party, especially at the national level. Here locally, within the state, it gives a lot of cover for some of our Republican elected [officials] that went out on a limb to support Mr. Moore.”

Though the President's tweet never mentions Moore by name, his campaign's Twitter account says the Commander-in-Chief called Moore directly, giving his "full support."

"Go get 'em, Roy!" - President Trump Just got off the phone with President Trump who offered his full support and said he needs a fighter to help him in the US Senate. I look forward to fighting alongside the President to #MAGA! — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) December 4, 2017

“He may not have mentioned him by name but President Trump is all in for Mr. Moore and I do believe it will have a positive effect on energizing those Republican voters who may have stayed at home, they won’t stay home now," explained Meredith.

John Meredith predicts having support from the White House will be enough to send Roy Moore to the United State's Senate.

“I think Mr, Trump’s endorsement is enough to get Mr. Moore over the top," he says.

The President's tweet didn't go unanswered.

Former Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney also took to his keyboard, Monday.

Roy Moore in the US Senate would be a stain on the GOP and on the nation. Leigh Corfman and other victims are courageous heroes. No vote, no majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 4, 2017

Meredith says Romney's voice has fallen faint in Alabama since President Trump's ascension to the White House.

“In the state of Alabama, absolutely not. In fact, it’s lost so much respect it’s ridiculous. He does still hold some power in the establishment wing of the party and what’s left of the moderates," says Meredith.

Now the President plans to campaign in Pensacola, Friday.

Meredith says geography of the event is a calculated move.

“Politically speaking, it’s smart. You’re close enough to affect Alabama politics without having to enter the state. Should Mr. Moore lose, it provides that political cover for Mr. Trump," he explains.

Meredith adds the reason why the President's endorsement of Luther Strange was ineffective was that Mr. Trump underestimated the unpopularity of the appointed senator.

Meredith believes that won't be a problem with Moore.