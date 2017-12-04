John Meredith: “Mr. Trump’s endorsement is enough to get Moore over the top”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For the first time in the Alabama Senate Special Election, President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Roy Moore.
So, with a week until voters go to the polls, will that have an impact on undecided voters?
WHNT News 19's Political Analyst John Meredith, a longtime Capitol Hill lobbyist and political insider, says yes.
Like most political news stories in 2017, news broke on the Alabama Senate race with a tweet from the President.
Meredith says this is the most significant development in the race since the allegations against Moore first surfaced.
"This is Trump country," says Meredith. “It is a significant event within the Republican party, especially at the national level. Here locally, within the state, it gives a lot of cover for some of our Republican elected [officials] that went out on a limb to support Mr. Moore.”
Though the President's tweet never mentions Moore by name, his campaign's Twitter account says the Commander-in-Chief called Moore directly, giving his "full support."
“He may not have mentioned him by name but President Trump is all in for Mr. Moore and I do believe it will have a positive effect on energizing those Republican voters who may have stayed at home, they won’t stay home now," explained Meredith.
John Meredith predicts having support from the White House will be enough to send Roy Moore to the United State's Senate.
“I think Mr, Trump’s endorsement is enough to get Mr. Moore over the top," he says.
The President's tweet didn't go unanswered.
Former Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney also took to his keyboard, Monday.
Meredith says Romney's voice has fallen faint in Alabama since President Trump's ascension to the White House.
“In the state of Alabama, absolutely not. In fact, it’s lost so much respect it’s ridiculous. He does still hold some power in the establishment wing of the party and what’s left of the moderates," says Meredith.
Now the President plans to campaign in Pensacola, Friday.
Meredith says geography of the event is a calculated move.
“Politically speaking, it’s smart. You’re close enough to affect Alabama politics without having to enter the state. Should Mr. Moore lose, it provides that political cover for Mr. Trump," he explains.
Meredith adds the reason why the President's endorsement of Luther Strange was ineffective was that Mr. Trump underestimated the unpopularity of the appointed senator.
Meredith believes that won't be a problem with Moore.