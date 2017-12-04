× Huntsville man charged with capital murder connected to a shooting on November 26

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police Major Crimes Investigators charged 24-year-old Andrae Quavion Norvel Jr. with Capital Murder on Monday. The charge is in connection with the shooting of 29-year-old Mark Chandler Jr. on November 26, 2017 .

Police received a call around 2:40 a.m. on November 26 about a gunshot victim at Huntsville Hospital. Police discovered that a witness and Chandler had been shot in Chandler’s vehicle on University Drive after leaving a nightclub.

Investigators determined that Norvel and Chandler were in an argument before the shooting. Norvel has also been charged with Shooting into Occupied Vehicle and Assault 2nd Degree for injuring a driver in Chandler’s vehicle.