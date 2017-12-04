Huntsville Housing Authority encourages community to attend Resource Wrap-Up Workshop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - If you're looking to find a job that's a great fit, Tuesday is your day. The Huntsville Housing Authority is hosting a workforce development workshop.

It's happening Tuesday, December 5 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The event takes place at the Oscar Mason Center in Mason Court.

Attendees will learn more about contracting, education opportunities and employment during the gathering. The housing authority wants you to come and get informed.

"There are a ton of resources in this community where no one should go without," Lindsay Pollard, Workforce Development Manager, said. "So, instead of just giving people fish, we're teaching people how to fish so we can become self sufficient."

This event is open to everyone. Lunch will be provided, and each person will leave with a resource packet.