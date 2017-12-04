Today’s giveaway is sponsored by The EarlyWorks Family of Museums. Register below for your chance to win a one-year family membership and a gift basket of holiday goodies!
DAYS OF GIVING: Win an EarlyWorks family membership
-
Honor Your Veteran: Photo submission for 2017 Patriot’s Mosaic is open
-
UAH hockey wants to take the next step in 2017
-
Hours after losing unborn child, NFL player scores emotional touchdown
-
NCAA: Ole Miss lacked institutional control in football program
-
Coach: Florida players, families have received death threats
-
-
Trump touts his leadership during Thanksgiving teleconference with troops
-
Make a difference at Ditto Landing on this community clean-up day
-
Taking Action: We put grocery delivery services to the test
-
Chris Hurst, boyfriend of reporter killed on live TV, wins Virginia delegate seat
-
Got a lot of Halloween candy? A Guntersville business wants to buy it to send to our troops
-
-
Muscle Shoals Band Director David Waters Wins $319
-
Schoolhouse Rock Live! This weekend at the VBC
-
Stephen Colbert hosts the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on WHNT