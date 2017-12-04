Are you going to ring in the New Year’s at the Sugar Bowl? Here’s how much it might cost you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Tickets for the Sugar Bowl are going for almost $300 for the highest level, and more than a $1,000 for field level. But, if you're planning on making the trip, there are other costs to think about as well.

Travel experts say if you plan on ringing in the New Year at the Sugar Bowl, you might want to get your checkbook ready.

"When you have a holiday and a big event at the same time in a place like New Orleans, the bottom line is usually the hotel prices go up substantially and cost quite a bit more than usual," said AAA spokesperson, Clay Ingram.

Most hotels will have a two or three-night minimum, coupled with the cost of gas, if you're driving, or airfare, and other expenses. Ingram said prepare to spend, "At least a thousand dollars or more. Potentially quite a bit more, depending on where you want to say, how long you want to stay, how much you want to pay for tickets."

He said from here, the cost will only continue to increase each day, so it's best not to try to wait for a better deal to come up.

"Time is not your friend on this type of situation. The earlier you book the better your pricing is going to be, the more options you'll have," Ingram explained.

Ingram said in this type of situation, it pays to do your homework. "If a travel deal sounds a little too good to be true, it probably is. We've seen that in years past, where people have booked through a source that was not very trustworthy, very credible, and have ended up with a very bad experience."

But, if you're looking for a great Christmas present for that person who's hard to shop for, or a die a hard fan, it might be worth it.

AAA has packages for both the Sugar Bowl and the National Championship. You can find more information on pricing and other details here.