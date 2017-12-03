× Owens Volunteer Fire Department presents fire chief with appreciation award after 24 years of service

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Owens Volunteer Fire Department celebrated one of their own Saturday. The department presented Chief Gary Lovell with a service appreciation award for 24 years of dedication to the unit.

Lovell joined the department in 1993 and has held a leadership position since the very beginning. He was later announced as fire chief in 2004.

Since Lovell has been in the position, the department has bought four trucks, built a new station and purchased turnout gear and radios for members twice. The department also played a part in getting a storm shelter at Station 2 on Glaze Road.

According to his family, Lovell has lung cancer that has spread to his brain. After over two decades of service to his community, he will be taking a leave of absence from the department to fight his own battle. The community and the Owens Volunteer Fire Department thank him for his service.