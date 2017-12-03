× No. 7 Auburn will ring in the new year in Atlanta

Auburn will have a chance to avenge its SEC Championship loss inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on New Year’s Day.

The Tigers finished the season No. 7 in the final college football playoff rankings and will face No. 12 UCF in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The game will kick off on January 1st at 11:30 a.m. CT.

UCF won the American Conference Championship and is the only FBS team in the postseason with an undefeated record. The two teams have met three times before with Auburn winning all three in 1997, 1998 and 1999.