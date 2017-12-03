New Madison church sells Christmas trees for a cause this season

MADISON, Ala. — A new Madison church is getting out in the community by giving back during the holidays. Though it’s not where you might typically buy a Christmas tree, it is for a good cause.

Husband and wife team Mike and Janah Williams have taken the sentiment ‘Tis the season’ to heart.

“January 7th we’re going to be planting a new church here at Discovery Middle School, it’s called New Life Chapel. We wanted to partner with an organization this Christmas,” explained lead pastor Mike Williams.

That organization is Buy A Tree. Change A Life. All of the profits go towards helping children locally and globally. Mike said the response has been incredible.

“Everytime someone buys a tree we write their name on a board. It’s really cool. For us it’s kind of a reminder to see that when the people are driving off the parking lot they know beyond a shadow of a doubt that what they just spent is going to help change somebody’s life for Christmas,” he said.

Proceeds help build schools and community centers in some of the poorest parts of the world. “We also get to put 15 percent of our proceeds locally, so we have chosen to do that to local schools, especially here at some of the middle schools in Madison,” said Janah.

Janah said people want to give at Christmas, not just receive. That’s evident now that they’re left with just 20 trees from 165 they started with.

“It’s so awesome to have a Christmas tree in your home and look at it and know that you’ve helped build schools and community centers for really poor children. So every day when we look at our tree, we think of the children,” she explained.

They will be in the Discovery Middle School parking lot until 8:30 Sunday night, or until they sell out of trees.

To learn more about New Life Chapel, you can visit their website here.