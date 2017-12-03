× Reports: Gus Malzahn agrees to new deal to remain at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — According to reports, Guz Malzahn will continue to coach the Auburn Tigers after signing an extension.

247Sports first reported that Malzahn had agreed to stay at Auburn for at least five years and will receive a raise of up to $7 million per season.

Reports had started to surface that Arkansas was targeting Malzahn after firing former football coach Brett Bielema.

Malzahn is 45-21 in 5 years at Auburn, with 2 SEC West titles and the 2013 SEC Championship.

No. 7 Auburn will play No. 12 UCF on Jan. 1 in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.