× Fighting human trafficking in Alabama is a top priority for the Department of Justice

Cases like the one involving 48-year-old Brian Boersma are a top priority at the Department of Justice. “We have to be proactive and we have to get better. We have to be aggressive in the way we investigate proactively these types of crimes,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said.

The crimes Town is referring to include child trafficking, human trafficking and child exploitation.

According to the indictment, Boersma attempted to kidnap and hold for ransom a minor and a 20-year-old woman. The indictment said he planned to traffic the minor. Town couldn’t comment on the case specifically, but said folks like Boersma can expect to be prosecuted to the fullest.

“We have great coordination with our local partners and with our state partners in finding these folks. They are really some of our worst offenders. These are some of the most heinous offenses, the child rapes, child exploitation, the child pornography. Those are our most innocent victims,” Town explained.

Town said his office is proactive with these cases. “We don’t wait for those cases to come to us, in other words we are looking for them fishing,” Town said.

Currently the FBI and the Decatur Police Department are investing Boersma’s case. According to the Department of Justice, the maximum prison penalty for attempted kidnapping is 20 years.

Boersma has also been charged for possessing a weapon while a convicted felon.