Dry, Warm Weather Will Come To An End This Week

We have enjoyed a stretch of comfortable and dry weather through this weekend, but it won’t last much longer. A strong cold front will bring rain by midweek, with bitterly cold air to follow by week’s end!

Much Needed Rain: November ended as the fifth driest November on record for Huntsville, picking up only .89 inches of rain. Some beneficial rain will finally get to us this week.

Isolated showers will be possible by Monday evening as a strong cold front approaches the Valley. Showers will become more widespread Tuesday morning. Scattered showers and a few storms will be likely through Tuesday evening as the cold front pushes through Alabama.

Widespread severe storms are not expected, but damaging wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible. This is particularly true for Southern Tennessee and over The Shoals, where storms will be moving in during the afternoon time.

Rain and storms will come to an end Tuesday night, and then much colder air will come rushing in.

Arctic Air Arrives:

After the cold front moves out temperatures will plummet for the rest of the week! Highs Wednesday and Thursday will only make it into the 40s.

A reinforcing hit of cold air will blow in Thursday night and keep it bitterly cold into next weekend. It’s even possible that by next weekend highs won’t get out of the 30s!