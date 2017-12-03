× ‘Bikers for Trump’ host rally for Roy Moore in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – A national organization, Bikers for Trump, held a rally in support of Roy Moore Sunday afternoon. Dozens of voters attended the rally in Scottsboro.

“He has a faithful following, and I think coupled with Donald Trump backing him I just think his folks are going to turn out,” said Francis Taylor, President of the Alabama Federation of Republican Women.

President Trump has not officially endorsed Roy Moore, however, he has made it clear that he does not want Doug Jones to win the election.

Taylor said there are several women who do not believe the allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Moore.

“It’s not that we’ve known him for a year or two years but we’ve had 30 years with him, and that is a substantial block of time. So it’s hard to take that and just go ‘oh, there’s that.’ The fear is once that sort of thing happens then everybody becomes guilty,” said Taylor.

However, one woman from Scottsboro disagrees. Jenni Carter said the allegations should be taken seriously.

“He abuses his power, and most of all like I said is hiding behind his biblical principles, he has none. He has no morals, and he’s a liar,” said Carter.

Carter came to the rally with a ‘No Moore’ sign. She believes the allegations are just one of the reasons Moore shouldn’t be elected.

“I know it’s not been proven in a court of law, but he has been accused of molestation by a minor. Anybody over the age of 18, 21, would be another story. They were 14 years old. I cannot tolerate that.. and I believe them. I know some people do not, but I do,” said Carter.

Both sides do agree that the outcome of the election weighs heavily on voter turnout.

Bikers for Trump plans to hold another Moore rally in the Birmingham area later this week.