× No. 4 Alabama to face No. 1 Clemson in the playoffs

The committee has spoken and the College Football Playoff is set. After a lot of debate, Alabama is in for the fourth straight year! The Crimson Tide come in at No. 4 and will likely head to the Sugar Bowl to face No. 1 Clemson for the third straight season. Oklahoma is No. 2 and will square off against the SEC Champions, No. 3 Georgia, in the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State is on the outside looking in at No. 5 with Wisconsin coming in at No. 6.