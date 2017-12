× No. 2 Auburn battles No. 6 Georgia for the SEC Championship on WHNT

ATLANTA — Its game day! No. 2 Auburn faces off against No. 6 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia is fresh off a win against Georgia Tech in Atlanta 38-7 at Bobby Dodd Stadium, while Auburn defeated Alabama 26-14 in Jordan-Hare Stadium last week during the Iron Bowl.

The winner will get a ticket punched to the College Football Playoff!

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on WHNT.