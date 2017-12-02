× Look for December’s Supermoon this Weekend!

The last full moon of 2017 is happening this weekend and will be the biggest and brightest of 2017! That’s because December’s full moon is 2017’s only supermoon.

While there is no formal definition of a supermoon, it’s typically considered a full moon that occurs at perigee. Perigee is the point in the moon’s orbit at which the moon is closest to the Earth. The point farthest away from the Earth is called apogee. A full moon at perigee will look up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than a full moon at apogee.

December’s supermoon can best be seen Saturday night. Clouds will be clearing throughout the day Saturday, so skies should be clear enough for a good view late tonight. You’ll want at least a light jacket as temperatures drop into the mid 40s overnight. The moon will still be impressive Sunday night, but clouds will be increasing which might disrupt the view.

