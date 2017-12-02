Dancing lights and singing trees welcome the holidays to one Madison neighborhood

MADISON, Ala. — What are the holidays without some awesome light displays? One home in Madison did not disappoint.

David Jakobsen let us know about this display on Libby Circle near Burgreen Road. The house features dancing lights, four singing Christmas trees and 10 inflatables! If you’re in the area, you’ll definitely want to check it out.

If you know about a home that goes all out for the holidays, let us know! Click here to submit their display. We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.