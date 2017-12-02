× Bob Jones High School Cheerleaders celebrate 10 years of Breakfast With Santa

MADISON, Ala. — Santa Claus is coming to town! In fact, he’s already made an appearance at the 10th annual Bob Jones High School Breakfast With Santa, hosted by the BJHS cheerleaders.

“It is a fundraiser to help the cheerleaders go on their nationals trip, but we like to see it more as community service. They’re really reaching out to the community, spending time with children in the Madison area, and just really loving on them for this holiday season,” said cheer parent, Michelle Anderson.

And the community really is what it is all about. Breakfast With Santa couldn’t happen without the many volunteers taking photos, making the food, setting up, and everything else in between.

Anderson’s daughter is a junior this year, and for her, it’s a special tradition. “She actually started coming to Breakfast With Santa when she was in the first grade, so it’s really fun to have seen her go through as a participant in Breakfast With Santa, and now as Santa’s elf this year.”

Likewise, every year juniors Christy Neill and Meredith McBride look forward to being Santa’s helpers.

“My favorite part is just interacting with the kids, and seeing how excited they are for Christmas, and Santa, and everything,” said Neill. “Yeah, I love seeing the joy on the kid’s faces and interacting with them. It’s just so fun hanging out with them,” added McBride.

And while they might be headed to a national competition, when it comes to their favorite fundraiser, there’s no competition. “Breakfast With Santa, yeah we really love this one,” they said.

And if you missed Santa Saturday, don’t worry! He will be back in Madison on Sunday at the James Clemens High School cafeteria from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. for Cupcakes with Santa, sponsored by the JCHS chorus.