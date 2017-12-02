A variety of exclusive exhibits are available for the holiday season at Gaylord Opryland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Every year a country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland resort in Nashville brings back show-stopping holiday displays and attractions as well as new exhibits and experiences for guests.

Three million holiday lights throughout the resort, a Charlie Brown ICE! exhibit, a Cirque performance, dinner shows, scavenger hunts, and the list goes on.

But nothing will draw in your inner child more than snow tubing and snow throwing! Guests can head outdoors and brave the hills of the resorts extreme snow tubing hill covered in 1.5 million pounds of real snow, or enjoy a carnival-style game to test your aim at Santa's Snow Throw.

And new this year at Gaylord Opryland for the holiday season is a special look into the life of The Duke himself, an exclusive interactive installation called "John Wayne: The Genuine Article."

My dad loved Christmas, he would go crazy," said Marisa Wayne, John Wayne's daughter. "There was fake snow and tinsel, and presents in our living room, you couldn’t even walk in our living room. He really went all out on Christmas so this is a very appropriate time of year to be doing this.”

The exhibit takes visitors through the journey of JohnWayne'ss life with never-before-seen memorabilia, iconic film props and private photographs.

“We feel that the country music fans and the people around this area are huge John Wayne fans, and we wanted to bring them this exhibit to show them pieces that have never been seen before.”

There are so many things to see and do at A Country Christmas, all available for you through New Year's Day!