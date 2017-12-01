× Woman arrested at Ft. Payne Middle School, accused of driving under the influence

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Fort Payne police arrested 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Stevenson on Thursday, charging her with DUI and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police received a tip that Stevenson was on the way to pick up a child at Fort Payne Middle School, and she was possibly intoxicated. When she arrived at the school, officials say they found a child in the car with her already. Officers had reason to believe she was under the influence, so they took her into custody.

Stevenson was taken to Fort Payne Police Department and was booked without incident according to authorities. Her bond is set at $2000.