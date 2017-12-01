Warm weekend in the Valley and at the SEC Championship, turning colder next week!

Traveling to Atlanta for the SEC Championship?

Auburn vs. Georgia – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta – 3pm CT Saturday (WHNT News 19)

The Tigers and Bulldogs play for a spot in the college football playoff this weekend in Atlanta.

Saturday morning will start off partly to mostly cloudy and chilly: morning lows will dip into the low-to-mid 40s. For perspective, though, this will be our afternoon highs by this time next week!

Saturday afternoon will be very warm and dry by December standards. The average high for the first day of December is 58 degrees, but expect thermometers to eventually climb 5-10 degrees above average, into the upper 60s.

It will be a smooth ride, weather-wise, between the Tennessee Valley and metro Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

While the game will be played indoors at the Mercedes-Benz stadium, weather conditions on the road and for tailgating outdoors will be quite comfortable. A little more cloud cover is likely in Atlanta, though we are expecting dry conditions with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s for the afternoon at kickoff, gradually falling into the 50s after the game.

A warm and dry weekend is setting up in the Southeast this weekend, and that includes both the Tennessee Valley as well as the metro Atlanta area, just in time for the SEC Championship as well as the first weekend of December.

Temperatures will remain well above average until Wednesday, when an arctic cold front pushes through the region. The result: Temperatures will drop 20 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday!