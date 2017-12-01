It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we want to see how you celebrate it! Send us your favorite holiday photo and share in the joy of the season with others from around the Tennessee Valley by looking through the gallery. You can vote for your favorites, just know that our voting is only for fun, although you can still win bragging rights!
Submit your holiday photos or come view the gallery!
-
You showed OFF for Halloween! We collected all kinds of your costumes into one photo gallery
-
Would you buy a keg of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing?
-
Greg Screws lists his top 10 album covers for all the young people driving the vinyl revival
-
How to check Alabama’s sex offender map ahead of trick-or-treating
-
YOUR PHOTOS: Air Force One touches down in Huntsville
-
-
Yes, you can now get your pet’s face printed on a swimsuit
-
Interactive artistic experience Artrageous comes to Huntsville
-
Meet Trevor the WHNT Tree-teorologist at this year’s Tinsel Trail
-
Tell us about your Christmas Lights!
-
YOUR PHOTOS: Colorful sunsets light up the sky on a chilly Fall evening in the Valley
-
-
Galaxy of Lights returns for the holiday season with several viewing options
-
LifeSouth says Giving Tuesday serves as a reminder that giving blood helps save your neighbors
-
No eclipse glasses? Head to the kitchen for alternative ways to indirectly observe the solar eclipse