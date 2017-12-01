Submit your holiday photos or come view the gallery!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we want to see how you celebrate it!  Send us your favorite holiday photo and share in the joy of the season with others from around the Tennessee Valley by looking through the gallery.  You can vote for your favorites, just know that our voting is only for fun, although you can still win bragging rights!