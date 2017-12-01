× Santa Cares event gives children with special needs a comfortable setting to meet Santa this Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — When the mall is bustling with people and loud noises this time of year it can be an unsettling place for children who have special needs.

That’s why the Riley Center partners with the Parkway Place Mall for the Santa Cares event.

The event will be on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. This gives children a time to meet Santa and enjoy treats in a comfortable setting.

“We are going to turn the set lights off, we’re going to turn the music off in the mall and we’re going to have sensory stations set up with the Riley Center for families who are impacted with special needs,” says Molly Mitchell, the mall’s marketing director.

Sunday’s event is free and is open to anyone with special needs and their families. You can register here.