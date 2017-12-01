× Out-of-state donors jumping into Doug Jones-Roy Moore U.S. Senate race

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Democrat Doug Jones has seen a surge in donations of $1,000 or more in the past few days, campaign finance records show, giving him an edge over Republican Roy Moore.

But for the month of November, Moore received more large donations than Jones, according to Federal Election Commission records.

For the month of November, records show Moore raised $92,250 from donors giving $1,000 or more and Jones raised $71,742.

The records also show those large donors for Jones began giving over the past week. The report shows the large donations came within a 48-hour window between Nov. 25 and Nov. 28.

The bulk of Moore’s donations were reported as of Nov. 7, two days before the Washington Post first reported allegations that Moore had sexual contact with a 14-year-old when he was 32 and that he dated and pursued women 18 and younger at the time.

The latest filings show Moore raised $70,450 from large donors and reported the cash on Nov. 7. Since then, he’s raised $20,900 from large donors – records show – dating from Nov. 24-28.

Both campaigns are also receiving large donations from out-of-state contributors.

Here’s a list of where the donations are coming from, listed in order, according to FEC records:

DOUG JONES — $71,742

11/28 – NEW YORK CITY, BROOKLYN, LOS ANGELES, BROOKLINE MASS., BROOKLYN, NYC, GLENCOE ILL., PHILADELPHIA, MIAMI, HUNTSVILLE, PORTLAND ORE., PORTLAND, SANTA FE N.M., NEW YORK CITY, SANTA FE., OAKLAND, CA. — $22,742

11/27 – NEW YORK CITY, ATHERTON CA., NEW YORK CITY, LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK CITY, NYC, NYC, SAN FRANCISCO, GURLEY — $16,500

11/26 – LOS ALTOS, CA; NYC, TALLAHASSEE, CAMBRIDGE MASS, PORTOLO VALLEY CA., HUNTSVILLE, WESTBROOK, CONN; NYC. — $10,400

11/25 – LAUGHLIN, NV., WASHINGTON, D.C., MADISON, SANTA FE, HUNTSVILLE, PORTLAND, ORE., NYC, BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., NYC, BOSTON, NYC, LINCOLN, NEB, JUPITER, FLA., SAN FRANCISCO, DENVER, MONROE MICH., BOULDER COLO. – $22,100

ROY MOORE — $92,250