More than $1 million later, the Albertville High School Aggie Band is 2018 Rose Parade bound!

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. -- With a lot of help and hard work, the Albertville High School Aggie Band raised more than one million dollars to go march in the 2018 Rose Parade!

For a year and some change, the Albertville High School Aggie Band fundraised and worked hard to make sure every one of the nearly 300 members could make the trip to the 2018 Rose Parade.

Well, they did it. “Four hundred and 45 people, and we’ve basically raised, paid, found, been donated, a little over a million dollars just to make this trip happen," said Albertville High School Director of Bands Chris Lindley.

They'll leave in a few days - 27 to be exact. "Yesterday, we marched five miles around the town, behind the school. We’re getting prepared. We’re all ready,” said band member Drew Snider, “We’re extremely blessed to have this opportunity.”

From state legislators to city leaders, a lot of people stepped up to the plate to help the Aggie Band represent the southeast in the 2018 Rose Parade. In September they needed just over $50,000 by the end of the month, or some of the students couldn't go. Lindley says not going wasn't an option. “It’s huge for the kids. You hear this and I know it sounds cliché but a majority of these kids have never been out of Alabama on a commercial airliner and they’re all about to go for the first time to California, a lot of them for the first time to California.”

It's a chance of a lifetime made possible through hard work and generosity. “It’s something that not very many people get to do, and we’re all just so privileged and blessed to be able to go,” Snider said.

This is the second time the Aggie Band will march in the Rose Parade. The first time was in 2011.