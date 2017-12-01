× Looking for answers – Doug Jones says yes, Roy Moore still silent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The nation is closely watching the special election for the US Senate seat once held by Jeff Sessions. Alabama residents feel the weight of the decision coming up on December 12. We know that because we’ve received several emails about it. One viewer recently emailed us urging us to press the candidates on the real issues.

WHNT News 19, in conjunction with our partners at AL.com, invited both candidates to participate in a live, commercial-free debate in November. Doug Jones accepted the invitation, while Roy Moore declined. However, we still want to allow you to hear the candidates answers on issues that will impact you.

In an effort to do so, WHNT requested sit down interviews with Roy Moore and Doug Jones. We made the initial request of both candidates on November 20. We sent both campaigns a list of the same exact questions that we intend to ask. The questions range from what they will do for Alabamians if elected to how they would promote unity in a time when our country is incredibly polarized.

Our goal is to present both candidates’ responses side-by-side, allowing voters to see where they stand.

Jones sat down with WHNT News 19’s Steve Johnson to answer the list of questions on Thursday. We are still waiting to hear if Moore intends to interview with us and answer the questions. We have given Moore’s campaign a deadline and we’re waiting to hear their answer.

We understand it’s important to many voters to hear from the candidates on issues that will impact them, and we’ll continue to try to make that happen.