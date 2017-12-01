× Ider’s Christmas in the Park will be held on December 2nd to raise money for Shop with a Cop

IDER, Ala. – Mycah Swift says Christmas in the Park has always been a dream of hers. “I’ve always had a passion for helping people.”

With the help of the community, residents can look forward to a Christmas concert and different activities and vendors in Ider park on Saturday.

The money raised at Christmas in the Park will go towards Shop with a Cop on December 16th for children whose lives have been touched by drugs. “The cops are going to take them to get toys to show them that they’re not bad people,” says Swift.

Not only will those who may not get gifts on Christmas receive presents, they will get to see the true purpose of law enforcement, to serve and protect. “It’s really good to see the students are not affected by those negative comments and stuff. The more we’re in the school the more they really see that we’re just people doing our job,” says Chief Buddy Crabtree of Ider Police Department.

With the vision and legwork laying on the shoulders of one 9th grader, city officials like Mayor Lassetter and Chief Crabtree knew they needed to be a part of the program. “I couldn’t be more proud of her to really pull this together. We’ve just been there to support her,” says Mayor Lassetter. “Like the whole community has just come together and I like how we have such a good community around here that would do that,” says Swift.

Christmas in the Park will begin on December 2nd at 1 p.m. starting with the annual Christmas parade.

There will also be a toy drive at the event, so all are encouraged to bring one new, unwrapped toy.