× Hatton High student arrested on Terroristic Threat charge

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Hatton High School student accused of making threats to harm students on Friday. Sheriff Gene Mitchell said that deputies arrested Brennen Heath Johnson, 19, of Mt. Hope, Alabama. Deputies arrested him on a Terroristic Threat charge around 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff Mitchell said that Johnson is alleged to have made threats to harm some students after becoming upset following an argument with his girlfriend. Sheriff Mitchell said that the specific details surrounding the event are not going to be released at this time, due to a still ongoing investigation. However, the Sheriff did say that it is clear that Johnson did not have the means to carry out the threats he was making. Mitchell said that there were no incidents stemming from the threats and no students were injured.

Johnson was taken into custody by deputies without incident and was later booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $10,000.00. The Lawrence County Board of Education will be hold a disciplinary hearing on Monday to discuss Johnson’s education future.