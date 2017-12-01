Florence business closes doors after decades of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – On Friday afternoon a Florence landmark closed its doors for good. After serving the Shoals for almost 50-years, the House of Vacuums went out of business.

The larger than life red-lettered sign on the front of the building made it one of the most noticeable buildings in Florence.

“I think the sign may be out of the zoning; I don’t know if you could do it again to put the sign up,” manager Bobby Linville said jokingly.

House of Vacuums has been in their east Florence location for 49-years. That’s when it moved out of the garage of its original owner. Linville has worked here for 33-years.

“I’m going to miss a lot of the customers; I’m going to miss them. I’ve been here 33-years, and it’s going to be different.”

Along with the changes in time – so too have people’s outlook on buying vacuums. Current generations are more into disposable units, which can’t be repaired.

“There are so many more places to buy vacuums,” explained Linville. “The big box stores and stuff, people are buying online and television. So, it has cut-down on the sales of vacuums.”

Linville said the last day had been extremely busy. Folks were picking up repaired units, and taking advantage of discounted prices.

As for the building, there’s no hard plans for the landmark yet.

According to Linville, House of Vacuums has tried reaching out to customers to pick-up repaired units by Friday. If they haven’t done so yet, a message will be left on the businesses phone line with instructions.