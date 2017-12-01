Critical violations range from employees not washing hands before gloving, to serving unpackaged food
County health departments are telling several businesses to clean up their act, many of these violations were fixed on the spot.
Bob’s Quick Mart – Score of 77
1805 Brownsferry Rd. in Athens
- Lack of papers towels or hand drying device at all hand sinks
- Lack of proper sinks to wash utensils
- Permit category restrictions – selling unpackaged foods
- Mouse droppings in cabinets.
Chevron -Score of 78
1514 E. Elm St. in Athens
- Clean ice maker, 3 compartment sink, & ice chute
- Lack of soap at all hand sinks
- Lack of food probe thermometer and chemical test strips
Hometown Diner -Score of 61
2225 George Wallace Hwy in Russellville
- Various toxic items, grill cleaner, stored with food items – abated by moving to an approved area
- Kitchen hand sink inaccessible – 48-hour notice due to score below 70 and rules reviewed – abated, accessible
- Hose attached without backflow prevention – 48-hour notice due to score below 70 and rules reviewed – abated, unhooked
- Baffle on ice machine broken and cracked – 48-hour notice due to score below 70 and rules reviewed – abated, replaced
- Disposition – not dating various homemade slaws, also no date on BBQ pork and chicken – abated, within limit
- No approved course – 48-hour notice due to score below 70 and rules reviewed – abated
- Employee not washing hands prior to gloving and handling ready to eat food – 48-hour notice due to score below 70 and rules reviewed – abated, washing and gloving
Shop N Go – Score of 80
1905 Hwy 72 E in Tuscumbia
- No approved course – 120-day notice given
- Disposition – Brisket, turkey, BBQ, Gravy – abated, all items within date limit
- Eggs sitting out at 71, polish sausage 61 – 3-day notice given – abated, all cold holding below 41 on follow up
CiCi’s Pizza #209 – Score of 83
4925 University Dr. Suite 1 in Huntsville
- Dirty can opener’s blade. The violation was corrected during the inspection.
- Employee personal sports drink bottle (half-emptied) was stored inside the ice machine
- Follow-up – abated – The manager mentioned that they drained and cleaned the ice machine.