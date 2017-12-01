× Critical violations range from employees not washing hands before gloving, to serving unpackaged food

County health departments are telling several businesses to clean up their act, many of these violations were fixed on the spot.

Bob’s Quick Mart – Score of 77

1805 Brownsferry Rd. in Athens

Lack of papers towels or hand drying device at all hand sinks

Lack of proper sinks to wash utensils

Permit category restrictions – selling unpackaged foods

Mouse droppings in cabinets.

Chevron -Score of 78

1514 E. Elm St. in Athens

Clean ice maker, 3 compartment sink, & ice chute

Lack of soap at all hand sinks

Lack of food probe thermometer and chemical test strips

Hometown Diner -Score of 61

2225 George Wallace Hwy in Russellville

Various toxic items, grill cleaner, stored with food items – abated by moving to an approved area

Kitchen hand sink inaccessible – 48-hour notice due to score below 70 and rules reviewed – abated, accessible

Hose attached without backflow prevention – 48-hour notice due to score below 70 and rules reviewed – abated, unhooked

Baffle on ice machine broken and cracked – 48-hour notice due to score below 70 and rules reviewed – abated, replaced

Disposition – not dating various homemade slaws, also no date on BBQ pork and chicken – abated, within limit

No approved course – 48-hour notice due to score below 70 and rules reviewed – abated

Employee not washing hands prior to gloving and handling ready to eat food – 48-hour notice due to score below 70 and rules reviewed – abated, washing and gloving

Shop N Go – Score of 80

1905 Hwy 72 E in Tuscumbia

No approved course – 120-day notice given

Disposition – Brisket, turkey, BBQ, Gravy – abated, all items within date limit

Eggs sitting out at 71, polish sausage 61 – 3-day notice given – abated, all cold holding below 41 on follow up

CiCi’s Pizza #209 – Score of 83

4925 University Dr. Suite 1 in Huntsville