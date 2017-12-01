City of Scottsboro is almost completely with the downtown square renovation project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Renovating downtown Scottsboro was the biggest project for the city this year. After a summer of construction, they were able to finish all of the concrete work before the expected date in mid-December.

"The trees are planted. We've still got to do, after the first of the year, a lot of shrubs. During the spring and summer, we're going to have live plantings, blooming flowers and that kind of thing," says Mayor Robin Shelton.

With new, wider sidewalks, added trees, and more sitting areas on the way, they're hoping this new look will help with hosting future projects. "We're just trying to revitalize downtown like a lot of small cities. We hope to have you know at least four large events around the square," says Mayor Shelton.

Many people in Scottsboro are loving the new look. "I think what they have done is beautiful, the new sidewalks, the landscaping. I think it's great," says resident, Kristie Shankles.

While there are others who say it's going to take some getting used to. "I thought it was better the other way because it was that old look, like the buildings are historical. But this looks nice too. It's all fresh and new," says Martha Clark, a business owner in the square.

Overall, everyone can agree that growth is needed in the city and they hope this new look is a step in the right direction.