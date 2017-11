LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – East Limestone Fire Department has a warning for those traveling east on Highway 72: Expect delays for the next couple of hours.

The fire department says there is a major accident at the intersection of Highway 72 and Burgreen Road. Only one eastbound lane is open.

Emergency crews ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Major accident with fuel spillage at 72 and Burgreen. Eastbound is closed temporarily. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/mFq1wtx6mw — EastLimestoneFire (@ELFDStation17) November 30, 2017

One lane now open, will be a problem for at least 1-3 hours. — EastLimestoneFire (@ELFDStation17) November 30, 2017