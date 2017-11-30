US Senate candidate Doug Jones to hold rally and take questions Thursday evening at UAH campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Everyone will have a chance to hear Doug Jones face to face during his campaign stop Thursday night at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate is speaking at the Charger Union on the UAH campus. The rally begins at 5:15 p.m. Thursday evening and lasts until 6:45 p.m.

The event is hosted by the UAH College Democrats and they say there will be an opportunity for questions.

Dakota Layton, the president of the UAH College Democrats, urges people to come hear him out. “I think that if you’re politically interested, and if you’re interested in both sides, and not just your party, you should come out and see what he’s all about. I think that a lot of the race has turned away from issues and more into partisan hackey: ‘I’m going to attack him because he’s not part of my party.’ I think that you should come out and see what he’s all about.”

People are asked to RSVP to tonight's rally online.