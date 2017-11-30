Thursday’s meager rainfall closes out the dry month of November

Thursday’s light rain has brought an end to a dry spell that has plagued the Valley since the beginning of November.

In fact, Wednesday marked the 10th day since the Valley has received measurable rainfall, and even then only 0.07 inches fell in Huntsville; the Shoals picked up half an inch. Before that point, it was another 10-14 days since it rained in the Valley: November 2017 has been a very dry month!

Though Huntsville picked up 0.04″ on Thursday and the Shoals received 0.02″, this is merely a drop in a very dry bucket to close out the month of November 2017.