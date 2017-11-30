Pepper spray used in school fight lands four students under arrest and six in the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- A fight at Jemison High School on Thursday landed four students under arrest, and six more in the hospital. The fight broke out in the hallway during lunch and escalated when a student used pepper spray, affecting other students in the area.

"The next thing you know people are going around talking about 'They are spraying mace!" and stuff like that," recalled Sophmore Dajiana Holden.

"I'm feeling fine now but in the moment I couldn't really breathe, and my eyes were watering," said Daronte Davis, a Junior at Jemison High School.

Additional security was dispatched, and individuals affected by the spray were given medical attention. Six students were taken to Huntsville Hospital because of exposure to the mace. Police said all students are now released and in good condition.

Of the four arrests, three students were arrested for fighting, and one for disorderly conduct.

Huntsville City Schools says the students involved will be disciplined according to district policy, and a full investigation is underway.