NEACA Christmas Craft Show this weekend at the Von Braun Center (South Hall)

Since 1973, NEACA (North East Alabama Craftmen's Association) has promoted the study, appreciation, enjoyment and preservation of original handicrafts. The goal of our non-profit organization is to encourage craftsmen to continue and improve their crafts through workshops, meetings and craft shows. To date, there are nearly 100 individuals registered as members of NEACA offering a wide range of handicrafts.

Christmas Craft show will feature needlework, ceramics, flower arrangements, jewelry, decorated and hand-woven baskets, pottery, stained glass, clothes, toys, woodwork and other items.

December 1 - 3, 2017

Time: Fri - Sat, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sun, Noon - 5 p.m.

Price: No admission charged