National Weather Service issues Dense Fog Advisory through Friday morning

Be extra cautious when driving overnight through Friday morning — dense fog has developed throughout central Alabama and along the Sand Mountain corridor of northeastern Alabama.

Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times.

The advisory is in effect through 6am Friday. Be sure to leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you. It’s best to use the low beams, as the greater amount of light scatters and makes it more difficult to see when using high beams during foggy conditions.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service.