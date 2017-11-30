National Weather Service issues Dense Fog Advisory through Friday morning

Be extra cautious when driving overnight through Friday morning — dense fog has developed throughout central Alabama and along the Sand Mountain corridor of northeastern Alabama.
Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times.
The advisory is in effect through 6am Friday. Be sure to leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you. It’s best to use the low beams, as the greater amount of light scatters and makes it more difficult to see when using high beams during foggy conditions.
Below is additional information from the National Weather Service.
WWUS74 KHUN 010030
NPWHUN
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
630 PM CST Thu Nov 30 2017
ALZ008>010-016-011200-
/O.NEW.KHUN.FG.Y.0018.171201T0030Z-171201T1200Z/
Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-
Including the cities of Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,
Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, and Cullman
630 PM CST Thu Nov 30 2017
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM CST Friday.
* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Cullman, Marshall, Dekalb and
Jackson Counties in Alabama.
* VISIBILITY…One quarter mile or less at times.
* IMPACTS…Dense fog will make driving difficult and motorists
should slow down and use caution if traveling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&