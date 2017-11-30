Marshall County drug round up nets multiple distribution charges

Photo Gallery
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple people were taken into custody by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office during an early-morning drug round up.
Sheriff Scott Walls confirms deputies and investigators started around 4 a.m. Thursday, serving a batch of drug warrants. The move followed an extensive investigation into people they say were dealing drugs in various communities across Marshall County.
Sheriff Walls says the operation is still underway and more arrests will be made.
This list contains the names and charges of those that have been arrested thus far:
- Torrey Ezekiel Vanhorn, 28, of Arab is charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Distribution of Marijuana. Bond is set at $60,000
- Melissa Adams, 39, of Arab is charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance. During the arrest, she was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, and now she has a new charge of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond is set at $30,000
- Kristie Meshal Bearden, 46, of Arab is charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Bond is set at $30,000
- Danny Charles Sanderson, 51, of Guntersville is charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance. During the arrest, he was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, and he is now additionally charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond is set at $30,000
- Brian Goodwin Barkley, 33, of Arab is charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Bond is set at $30,000
- Daniel Welch, 32, of Arab is charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Bond is set at $2,500
- Joe Van Bunch Jr, 46, of Guntersville is charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Bond is set at $2,500
- Donald Wayne Lankford, 41, of Union Grove is charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance. He has an additional charge of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, due to being found in possession of Methamphetamine during the arrest. Bond is set at $30,000
- Kenneth Ray Bryant, 53, of Horton is charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Bond is set at $30,000
- Jonathan Lynn Bolding, 35, of Albertville is charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime. Bond is set at $30,000
- Kenneth Dustin Bohanon, 38, of Guntersville is charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Bond is set at $30,000
- Timothy Glenn Foster, 59, Grant is charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st. Bond is set at $5,000
- Rickey Lynn Lemons, 59, of Grant is charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Bond is set at $30,000
- Angela Leah Hatton, 23, of Grant is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond is set at $2,500
Sheriff Walls said that, while deputies were serving warrants this morning, they also located two persons that were wanted by other agencies.
- Jessica Lynn Thrower, 32, of Arab was arrested and turned over to Arab Police on their warrants.
- Travis McKinley Stanford, 29, of Arab was arrested and turned over to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office on their warrants.
34.365230 -86.337676