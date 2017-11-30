Huntsville head football coach to be an assistant in US All-American Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - Huntsville High football head coach Mark Fleetwood has been selected to be an assistant in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

The game is Jan. 6 at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio.

"It really is an exciting opportunity to go out there and have 100 of the best high school players in the United States together," said Fleetewood, who will be part of the West staff. "And to come together with coaches from all over the country, share ideas and learn what's going on in their part of the world, so to speak, is a neat thing. I look forward to it. It's a challenge."

