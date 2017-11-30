× Ft. Payne police arrest man accused of calling 911 with false shooting call

FT. PAYNE, Ala. – Fort Payne Police say they arrested a man today who made a false report and made it sound as though there was a shooting.

Investigators say someone called 911 at 10:19 Thursday morning saying shots had been fired. The dispatchers also reported hearing what they described as pops, possibly gun fine, before the caller hung up. The caller gave the dispatcher a description of a black male, wearing a white hoodie being in the area before hanging up.

Officers say they arrived to find a man that matched the description sitting on a stoop of an apartment in the area of 101 14th Street, which is where the caller reported the shots. They approached the man, who appeared to be holding a cell phone.

Officers searched the man and found no weapons. They identified him as Michael Duran Havis, 28, of Guntersville. They searched the area, and spoke with witnesses. Those witnesses reportedly told police they didn’t hear any gunshots.

Further investigation by police showed Havis was live streaming the incident on Facebook. He told his viewers the officers were driving around the block and he felt they were going to harass him. (Note: We have included the Facebook Live in question below)

Investigators say they learned Havis made the 911 call, and surveillance video in the area showed Havis on his phone and using his shot to make what was believed to be the pops heard by dispatchers.

Havis was arrested and charged with Rendering a False Alarm, he is also on probation from a 2012 Felony Charge with Marshall County. His bond for Rendering a False Alarm is set at $500.00. Upon release he will be transported from Fort Payne City Jail to Marshall County Jail for his Probation Violation Charge.