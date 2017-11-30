Florence ATV theft caught on camera

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police have a full list of people they are searching for this week. The first is a theft suspect caught on camera stealing an ATV.

The pictures are a bit grainy but probably good enough to solve this theft.

During the early morning hours of November 23rd, a gray or blue van pulled into the parking lot of TriGreen Equipment on Florence Boulevard.

Florence police say the masked man seen here stole a John Deere Gator ATV. According to detectives, the stolen Gator was worth several thousand dollars.

We stay with Florence police for this week’s most wanted.

Arthur Leo King has several arrest warrants, they include failure to appear and resisting arrest.

Officers are also looking for Jennifer Marie Hargrave. Florence police are holding warrants for possession of a forged instrument and theft of property.

Darrell Wayne Fuller is the last on this week’s most wanted list. Florence police say Fuller’s arrest warrants are for theft of property and home repair fraud.

Help law enforcement bring the person who is responsible to justice. Your calls and text messages are anonymous and worth a cash reward.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers right now with your tips. To speak with a tip line operator, call (256)386-8685.

For those who wish to text, send the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) with your information in the message. Make sure to reference which case you are texting operators about.